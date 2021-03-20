$57.35 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report sales of $57.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the highest is $57.60 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $227.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 654,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

