569 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

