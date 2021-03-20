5,684 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

