$510.41 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $510.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.95 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $497.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 2,365,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

