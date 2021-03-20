4,928 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353,025 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

