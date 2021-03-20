$48.63 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $48.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $53.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $213.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.82 million to $214.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $230.93 million to $233.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $379.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

