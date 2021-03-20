441,894 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 441,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $16,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

