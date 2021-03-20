$409.34 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $409.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.60 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $337.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $260.31 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $121.53 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.20 and a 200-day moving average of $280.19.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

