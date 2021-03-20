35,000 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

