$32.38 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $32.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $60.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 937,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $664.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

