318,800 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 318,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,516,000. Bill.com accounts for about 1.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 224.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,801.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,536 shares of company stock worth $27,332,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.34. 1,240,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average of $126.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.