300 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.50. 3,923,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.78 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.68.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

