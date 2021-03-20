223,047 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 2.2% of Reby Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reby Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 162,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 188,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. 465,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,807. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

