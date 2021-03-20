22,254 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

