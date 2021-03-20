2,200 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

