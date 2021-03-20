$217.21 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce sales of $217.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $889.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

