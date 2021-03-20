2,047 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,910,000 after buying an additional 135,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

