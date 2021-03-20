$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 5,495,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,808. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,964,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $29,303,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

