$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

BAH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,265. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,101,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,452,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

