175 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,720,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $395.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

