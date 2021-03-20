1,609 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $401.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

