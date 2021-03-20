15,880 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 108,682 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,117,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

