$158.80 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce $158.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $169.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $732.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $773.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $812.98 million, with estimates ranging from $743.00 million to $880.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.52 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 6.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.