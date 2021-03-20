$12.26 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report $12.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $36.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $36.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.20 million, with estimates ranging from $43.30 million to $47.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRIX. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIX stock remained flat at $$7.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 98,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

