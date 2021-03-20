$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

NYSE IEX opened at $199.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average is $191.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of IDEX by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.