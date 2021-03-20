$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 313.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. ePlus has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.