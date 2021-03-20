$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. 4,353,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

