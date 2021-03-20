$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,900. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

