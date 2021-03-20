$0.95 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.90. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after buying an additional 169,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,752. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

