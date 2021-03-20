$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

