$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 5,608,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,029. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

