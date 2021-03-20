$0.63 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.52. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

RNST stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 1,106,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,297. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

