$0.61 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock remained flat at $$77.80 during trading on Friday. 2,549,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.