$0.53 EPS Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $110,222,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

