-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $23.84. 163,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,601. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

