-$0.40 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,093. The firm has a market cap of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

