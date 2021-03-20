$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 319,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,572,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

