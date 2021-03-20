$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Kornit Digital posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

