$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,389,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

