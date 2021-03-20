$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE:ELF opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 145.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $1,902,729.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,152 shares of company stock worth $13,588,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

