-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

