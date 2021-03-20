-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,933. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

