-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 520,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 351,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

