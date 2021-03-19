Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.26 Million

Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $686.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $424.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 530,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,377,438. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,132.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Zynga by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

