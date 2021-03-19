Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Gap Down to $431.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.63), but opened at GBX 411 ($5.37). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 427 ($5.58), with a volume of 16,868 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The firm has a market cap of £207.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 419.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.