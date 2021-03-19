Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $170.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE ZTS opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

