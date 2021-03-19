ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

