Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 993.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

