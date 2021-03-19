ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.92

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 4887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.