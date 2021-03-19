Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $795,871.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $795,871.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00254134 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00105065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053572 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,458,025 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

